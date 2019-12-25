Christian community celebrates Christmas with zeal and fervour today

ISLAMABAD - Christian community is celebrating Christmas across Pakistan like elsewhere in the world today (Wednesday).

Special services will be held in Churches across the country and worldwide to celebrate the festival.

In their separate messages on the occasion, President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan have extended their heartiest greetings to all Christian brethren on the occasion of Christmas.

They have lauded the efforts of Pakistan 's Christian Community for socio-economic development of the motherland.

The President in his message said the government of Pakistan holds sacrosanct the equality and freedom of conscience of all citizens irrespective of belief, creed or religion.

The Prime Minister in his message said his government treats all minorities as equal citizens of Pakistan and undertakes to empower them to use their abilities for national development, the Radio Pakistan reported.

He said Pakistan established Kartarpur Corridor to enable the Sikh community of India to visit their sacred shrine, explicitly expressing the importance we accord to minorities and people of other faith.