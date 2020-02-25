PM Imran chairs federal cabinet meeting today
09:53 AM | 25 Feb, 2020
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has called a Federal cabinet meeting today (Tuesday).
According to media details, the meeting will discuss eleven-point agenda.
Briefing will be given on the process of electricity bills and Ehsaas programme and on National education Plan 2020.
The Federal Cabinet will also review overall political and economic situation of the country during the meeting.
