PBM to launch Orphan Donors Support programme to help widows
Associated Press of Pakistan
07:00 PM | 25 Jan, 2020
PBM to launch Orphan Donors Support programme to help widows
Share

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) was planning to launch an Orphan Donors Support Programme (ODSP) to extend financial help among the widows of low-income group, Managing Director Aon Abbas Buppi said.

Talking to APP, he said initially 100 widows would be registered from each district of the country. The widowed mother of one orphan child would be paid Rs8,000 and Rs12,000 will be paid to the mother of two orphan children after every three months for meeting the expenses of children.

He said he sincerely believes that a mother can better take care of her child as compared to the orphanage, so PBM was planning to help widow mothers.

Responding to a question he said the deserving widows would be selected on merit sans sustaining any political influence.

PBM has also written letters to multinational companies, chamber of commerce

to donate in the ODSP the sizable chunk of their budget allocated for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to help orphans in getting basic amenities of life.

He said PBM was also planning to distribute Energy Efficient Stoves in Gilgit-Baltistan and other vulnerable areas of the country to save frequent cutting of trees.

The multi-purpose stoves can be used for cooking, keeping the room warm and also work as a geyser.

Each one stove costing Rs8,500 would be provided initially to 15,000 families for saving trees.

More From This Category
'India truly extremist Hindu state in guise of ...
01:54 PM | 26 Jan, 2020
PM Imran expected to arrive in Lahore today
11:54 AM | 26 Jan, 2020
Pakistan lodges strong protest with India over ...
11:06 AM | 26 Jan, 2020
Pakistan summons envoy as India opens unprovoked ...
10:51 PM | 25 Jan, 2020
Pakistani forces foil terror bid in Bajaur
09:25 PM | 25 Jan, 2020
President Alvi watches PAKvBAN T20I at Gaddafi
09:22 PM | 25 Jan, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Key nominees for the 2020 Grammy Awards
11:46 AM | 26 Jan, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr