Indian troops kill two Kashmiri youth in Srinagar

SRINAGAR - Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Ranbirgarh area in the outskirts of Srinagar in the held-valley, today (Saturday).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in the area.

All entry and exit points of the area have been sealed by the Indian troops.

The operation continued till last reports came in.