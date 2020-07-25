Pakistani soldier martyred in Balochistan terror attack

RAWALPINDI - A terrorist fire raid on security forces during routine patrolling near Pidarak area of Kech, Balochistan martyred a Lance Naik and injured three soldiers amid clash.

The terrorists fire raid on security forces during routine patrolling near Pidarak; District Kech, approximately 35 Kilometers South East of Turbat, Balochistan, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During exchange of fire, Lance Naik Javed Karim embraced shahadat while three soldiers got injured.

The security forces cordoned off the area for search of terrorists.