Pakistani soldier martyred in Balochistan terror attack
06:30 PM | 25 Jul, 2020
Share
RAWALPINDI - A terrorist fire raid on security forces during routine patrolling near Pidarak area of Kech, Balochistan martyred a Lance Naik and injured three soldiers amid clash.
The terrorists fire raid on security forces during routine patrolling near Pidarak; District Kech, approximately 35 Kilometers South East of Turbat, Balochistan, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).
During exchange of fire, Lance Naik Javed Karim embraced shahadat while three soldiers got injured.
The security forces cordoned off the area for search of terrorists.
- Four of a family killed after trailer crushes bike in Lahore10:53 AM | 26 Jul, 2020
- Strong presence of terrorist organization Daesh-India threat to ...10:27 AM | 26 Jul, 2020
- Smart lockdown strategy leads to outstanding recovery of COVID19 ...09:21 AM | 26 Jul, 2020
- PM Imran says he is proud of efforts for clean & green Pakistan08:35 AM | 26 Jul, 2020
- Pakistan surpasses 272,000 cases of coronavirus – 5,818 confirmed ...11:51 PM | 25 Jul, 2020
Penny Appeal founder restored as investigation finds no wrongdoing
05:18 PM | 25 Jul, 2020
- Top 5 Pakistani bridal designers that won’t rip off your pockets07:49 PM | 24 Jul, 2020
- 'Thank you for the overwhelming response on Soneya'04:51 PM | 24 Jul, 2020
- Engin Altan doppelganger found in Pakistan04:31 PM | 24 Jul, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020