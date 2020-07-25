Prolonged detention of Kashmiri leader Asiya Andrabia matter of grave concern, says Shibli
ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has expressed grave concern over the prolonged detention of Asiya Andrabi, a female leader of the Kashmiris struggle for self-determination.
In a tweet, the minister demanded to release her immediately and said the imprisonment of a weak and sick Muslim woman on the basis of political ideology is a reflection of the imperialist mentality of the Indian state.
کشمیری جدوجہد آزادی کی خاتون رہنما آسیہ اندرابی کی طویل حراست انتہائی تشویشناک ہے۔سیاسی نظریات کی بناء پر ضعیف اور علیل مسلمان عورت کی قید بھارتی ریاستی سامراجی ذہنیت کی عکاس ہے۔ہم ان کی فوری رہائی کا مطالبہ کرتے ہیں۔#StandWithAasiyaAndrabi— Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) July 24, 2020
