Prolonged detention of Kashmiri leader Asiya Andrabia matter of grave concern, says Shibli
Web Desk
09:32 AM | 25 Jul, 2020
ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has expressed grave concern over the prolonged detention of Asiya Andrabi, a female leader of the Kashmiris struggle for self-determination.

In a tweet, the minister demanded to release her immediately and said the imprisonment of a weak and sick Muslim woman on the basis of political ideology is a reflection of the imperialist mentality of the Indian state.

