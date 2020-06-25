Challenges being faced by Pakistan demand comprehensive response: COAS

Rawalpindi: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday that internal and external to national security demand comprehensive national response and strengthening of all state institutions.

According to ISPIR, “COAS visited National Defence University (NDU) Islamabad today & addressed participants of the National Security & War Course”.

The army chief shared his thoughts on security environment of the region and his vision of enduring peace in Pakistan.

COAS said that Army will keep doing all that is required of us for provision of secure environment for sustained socio-economic progress.

He also reiterated that Pakistan Army is committed to defence and security of the country, and shall continue to perform with national support.

On arrival at NDU, COAS was received by Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed, President NDU.