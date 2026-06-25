Muharram 9 being observed across Pakistan amid tight security

LAHORE – Authorities across Punjab and Karachi have implemented extensive security arrangements for 9th Muharram processions and religious gatherings, deploying thousands of personnel to ensure public safety and maintain order.

According to Punjab Police, more than 152,000 officers and personnel are performing Muharram security duties across the province. For the observance of 9th Muharram alone, over 70,000 officers have been assigned to special security responsibilities.

Officials said that 1,697 mourning processions and 3,869 religious gatherings are scheduled across Punjab, including 208 Category-A processions and 337 Category-A gatherings. In Lahore, 81 processions and 386 gatherings are being held, with 26 processions and 46 gatherings classified as Category-A events.

Punjab’s police chief directed authorities to maintain strict vigilance against disruptive elements and ensure full implementation of existing security measures. Officials emphasized cooperation among community leaders, district administrations and security agencies to help ensure peaceful observances. Religious scholars and community representatives were also encouraged to promote harmony, tolerance and interfaith understanding.

Senior police officials are personally overseeing security and traffic arrangements. Surveillance systems, walk-through gates, rooftop security positions and plainclothes commandos have been deployed along procession routes.

Lahore Processions

In Lahore, the main mourning procession will commence from Nisar Haveli and, following its traditional route, will conclude at Karbala Gamay Shah.

The second major procession will start from Pando Street, proceed to Khaima-e-Sadat, and return to Pando Street where it will conclude. A third major procession will be taken out from Qasr-e-Batool in Shadman.

In addition, Zuljinah processions will emerge from Lal Pul Nabi Pur Shian, Model Town, Chuhng, and Thokar Niaz Baig.

Karachi Muharram Procession

Meanwhile, Karachi’s main 9th Muharram procession is scheduled to begin from Nishtar Park following a central religious gathering. The procession will travel along traditional routes before concluding at Hussainia Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar.

More than 5,000 police officers and personnel, supported by Rangers, have been assigned to secure the procession. Authorities have sealed adjoining streets, increased monitoring along the route and deployed additional traffic personnel to assist commuters through alternative routes during the event.