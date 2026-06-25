Punjab suspends Metro, Electric and Speedo Bus Services on Muharram 9, 10

LAHORE – Punjab Mass Transit Authority (PMTA) has decided to temporarily suspend public transport services across several cities on 9th and 10th Muharram due to security concerns during Ashura observances.

According to the authority’s spokesperson, Metro Bus Service, Electric Bus Service and Speedo Bus Service will remain closed for two days.

Officials said the suspension will apply in Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi as part of security arrangements made for mourning processions and religious gatherings taking place across the province.

It stated that special traffic and security measures are being implemented during Muharram due to large-scale processions and majalis. The decision to halt transport services was taken to ensure the safety of citizens and facilitate security arrangements.

In Lahore, a mourning procession will also be taken out from Mori Gate, adding to the need for enhanced security and traffic management in the city.

Authorities said the temporary suspension is part of broader arrangements aimed at maintaining public safety during the religious observances.