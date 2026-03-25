Good News for Travelers as Lahore–Kuwait New Flight Service Launches

LAHORE – Kuwait based Jazeera Airways announced the much-anticipated resumption of its commercial flights linking Lahore with Kuwait, operating via Al-Qaisumah Airport.

The service is scheduled to take off later this month, with flights operating twice weekly on Sundays and Wednesdays.

The announcement has been widely welcomed, particularly by officials and members of the Pakistani community abroad. Zafar Iqbal praised the airline’s determination and resilience in restoring this crucial route despite operational challenges. He emphasized that the move will significantly benefit the large Pakistani diaspora in Kuwait by reopening a vital travel link that many have been waiting for.

The reinstatement of this route will improve accessibility between Kuwait and Pakistan. CEO highlighted that the service is expected to facilitate travel for thousands of passengers, enabling them to reunite with families or return to Kuwait more conveniently.

Passengers traveling on this route will begin their journey by completing check-in and registration procedures at the airline’s dedicated center located at the Mishref International Fairgrounds, specifically in Hall No. 8. From there, travelers will be transported by bus to Al-Qaisumah Airport to continue their onward flights.

The Middle Eastern airline operates growing network of routes from Al-Qaisumah Airport, connecting to multiple international destinations including the UAE, Egypt, Jordan, Turkey, Sri Lanka, India, and Pakistan. The airline has also indicated plans for gradual expansion, signaling further enhancements in connectivity across its network.