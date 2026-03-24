UAE Latest Flight Update; Check Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha Routes Current Info

DUBAI – Air travel across major Middle Eastern hubs including Dubai, Doha, and Abu Dhabi remained disrupted, leaving thousands of passengers stranded worldwide and forcing airlines into widespread cancellations and severe operational cuts.

Top international carriers have been compelled to suspend or drastically reduce services amid growing safety concerns and repeated airspace disruptions. The ripple effects are being felt across continents, with schedules collapsing and travelers left scrambling for alternatives.

Aegean Airlines

Greece’s largest carrier, has halted operations to Tel Aviv entirely. Flights to Beirut and Amman have been suspended until April 22, while services to Erbil and Baghdad are canceled through May 24. Routes to Dubai remain suspended until April 19, and Riyadh-bound flights are grounded until April 18.

Air Baltic

Latvia’s flagship airline, has taken even more extensive measures, canceling all Tel Aviv flights until April 29 and suspending Dubai services all the way until October 24.

From North America, Air Canada has canceled Tel Aviv flights until May 2 and halted Dubai-bound services until March 28, reflecting the severity of the ongoing situation.

Spain’s Air Europa has suspended all flights to Tel Aviv until April 10.

Emirates

UAE-based Emirates reports that it is operating on a very limited schedule following partial reopening of regional airspace. Similarly, Etihad Airways is running highly restricted services from Abu Dhabi to select destinations.

Air France

Air France canceled flights to Tel Aviv and Beirut until March 28. Flights to Dubai and Riyadh were halted until March 24, including a scheduled March 25 departure from Dubai. Additionally, services to Riyadh, Dammam, Dubai, and Tel Aviv are expected to remain suspended until April 11.

Delta Air Lines canceled all New York–Tel Aviv flights through May 31, while return flights from Tel Aviv to New York remain suspended until June 1. The airline has also delayed the restart of its Atlanta–Tel Aviv route, with outbound flights canceled until August 4 and return operations until August 5.

El Al Israel Airlines has scaled back operations, stating that only emergency and exceptional flights are being operated. The airline continues efforts to repatriate passengers and has urged authorities to reopen Ramon Airport to ease congestion.

Asian Carriers Disrupted

India’s IndiGo has suspended flights to Doha, Kuwait, Bahrain, Dammam, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, and Sharjah until March 28.

Japan’s Japan Airlines has canceled Tokyo-Doha flights until March 31, with return services suspended until April 1.

Beyond these carriers, several other airlines including Finnair, Flynas, Malaysia Airlines, and Norwegian Air are also experiencing significant disruptions, with flight schedules altered, delayed, or canceled amid continuing instability.