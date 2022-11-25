Gen Nadeem Raza attends farewell ceremony at Joint Staff Headquarters (VIDEO)

07:21 PM | 25 Nov, 2022
Source: A screengrab of ISPR video
RAWALPINDI – A special ceremony was held at Joint Staff Headquarters to bid farewell to General Nadeem Raza, the outgoing Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, retiring on 26 November 2022 after 41 years of illustrious military service.

The ceremony was attended by Ex-Chairman JCSC’s and Senior Officers of Tri-Services, said ISPR in a statement.

General Sahir Shamshad Mirza will replace Gen Nadeem as CJCSC. 

While addressing, General Nadeem Raza thanked Allah Almighty for enabling him to discharge his duties to the best of his abilities with honesty, justice and dignity.

He applauded the sacrifices rendered by the Armed Forces in defending the motherland.

He reiterated that defence of the country is impregnable and gallant soldiers will not hesitate in making it even more formidable.

A smartly turned out tri-services contingent presented Guard of Honour to Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee on arrival at the venue. General Nadeem Raza reviewed the guard of honour and March past.

