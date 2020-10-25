Pakistan enjoys broad international support, cooperation on FATF: Hammad

09:45 AM | 25 Oct, 2020
ISLAMABAD - Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar has said that Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has acknowledged our high-level political commitment and significant progress on its action plan.

In a tweet on Saturday, he said yesterday's consensus decision in the FATF meeting without any voting is our diplomatic victory.

He said unfortunately, some circles are propagating false and baseless information about abstention or negative voting in the meeting, adding that some countries mentioned in the fake news are not even members of FATF.

The Minister said that Pakistan enjoys broad international support and cooperation on FATF.

