Pakistan enjoys broad international support, cooperation on FATF: Hammad
Share
ISLAMABAD - Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar has said that Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has acknowledged our high-level political commitment and significant progress on its action plan.
In a tweet on Saturday, he said yesterday's consensus decision in the FATF meeting without any voting is our diplomatic victory.
Unfortunately, some circles are propagating false and baseless information about abstention or negative voting in the meeting.— Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) October 24, 2020
Some countries mentioned in the fake news are not even members of FATF. Pakistan enjoys broad international support and cooperation on FATF. 2/2
He said unfortunately, some circles are propagating false and baseless information about abstention or negative voting in the meeting, adding that some countries mentioned in the fake news are not even members of FATF.
The Minister said that Pakistan enjoys broad international support and cooperation on FATF.
-
- Punjab CM Usman Buzdar inaugurates much awaited Orange Line Metro ...01:44 PM | 25 Oct, 2020
-
-
- Safe City Project: CM Sindh Murad directs to install 10,000 cameras ...12:43 PM | 25 Oct, 2020
- IN PICS: Sana Javed, Umair Jaswal share unseen shots of their Nikkah03:08 PM | 24 Oct, 2020
- Naumaan Ijaz’ Instagram account has been hacked02:01 PM | 24 Oct, 2020
- Hania Amir and Asim Azhar unfollow each other on Instagram01:09 PM | 24 Oct, 2020
-
-
-
- Eight more trains to be privatised from next month, Railways minister11:55 AM | 25 Oct, 2020