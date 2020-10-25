Pakistan enjoys broad international support, cooperation on FATF: Hammad

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar has said that Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has acknowledged our high-level political commitment and significant progress on its action plan.

In a tweet on Saturday, he said yesterday's consensus decision in the FATF meeting without any voting is our diplomatic victory.

Unfortunately, some circles are propagating false and baseless information about abstention or negative voting in the meeting.

Some countries mentioned in the fake news are not even members of FATF. Pakistan enjoys broad international support and cooperation on FATF. 2/2 — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) October 24, 2020

The Minister said that Pakistan enjoys broad international support and cooperation on FATF.