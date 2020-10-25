PSO corruption case: NAB accepts Rs1.27bn plea bargain

KARACHI – The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has accepted a plea bargain from an accused individual in a case of alleged corruption of Rs-23 billion in Pakistan State Oil.

According to the report, Kamran Iftikhar Lari is willing to return the amount he allegedly embezzled. Accused moved a plea, offering to return Rs1.39 billion in three instalments.

The accountability watchdog accepted his plea bargain, the report said.

The NAB had named former PSO chief Naeem Yahya Mir, former general manager (supply) Akhtar Zameer, a former director of the ministry of petroleum and natural resources, and others in the reference. The reference said the accused indulged in corrupt practices, causing losses worth Rs23bn to the national exchequer.