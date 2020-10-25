Two-day Urs of Hazrat Mian Mir begins in Lahore

Web Desk
05:59 PM | 25 Oct, 2020
Two-day Urs of Hazrat Mian Mir begins in Lahore
Share

LAHORE– The 397th annual two-day Urs of Sufi saint Hazrat Mian Mir began at his shrine situated at Dharampura on Sunday.

Provincial Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah inaugurated the Urs celebrations while performing traditional chaddar-laying ceremony at the shrine.

Secretary Auqaf Punjab Dr Arshad Ahmad, DG Auqaf Dr Tahir Raza Bokhari, Justice (retd) Muhammad Akram, chairman Religious Affairs Committee of Darbar Hazrat Mian Mir, and a large number of devotees were also present.

Special prayer was offered for development and progress of the country.

The Auqaf Department announced Rs 612,000 grant for holding of the Urs ceremonies and langar for devotees.

Religious and spiritual personalities across the country will participate in the Urs.

Hazrat Mian Mir Bain-ul-Mazahib conference will be held at the darbar on Monday.

Foolproof security arrangements have been made for the visitors. Walk-through gates, closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras and LCDs have been installed there. The visitors will enter the darbar after checking through walk-through gates.

More From This Category
PM Imran writes to Facebook for banning ...
11:17 PM | 25 Oct, 2020
Emirates celebrates 35 years of connecting ...
09:41 PM | 25 Oct, 2020
Pakistan Medical Commission announces admission ...
08:53 PM | 25 Oct, 2020
Maryam Nawaz tells the reason behind wearing ...
07:59 PM | 25 Oct, 2020
Pakistan condemns systematic Islamophobic ...
07:35 PM | 25 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Undefeated UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov announces retirement after latest victory
10:31 AM | 25 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr