Two-day Urs of Hazrat Mian Mir begins in Lahore

LAHORE– The 397th annual two-day Urs of Sufi saint Hazrat Mian Mir began at his shrine situated at Dharampura on Sunday.

Provincial Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah inaugurated the Urs celebrations while performing traditional chaddar-laying ceremony at the shrine.

Secretary Auqaf Punjab Dr Arshad Ahmad, DG Auqaf Dr Tahir Raza Bokhari, Justice (retd) Muhammad Akram, chairman Religious Affairs Committee of Darbar Hazrat Mian Mir, and a large number of devotees were also present.

Special prayer was offered for development and progress of the country.

The Auqaf Department announced Rs 612,000 grant for holding of the Urs ceremonies and langar for devotees.

Religious and spiritual personalities across the country will participate in the Urs.

Hazrat Mian Mir Bain-ul-Mazahib conference will be held at the darbar on Monday.

Foolproof security arrangements have been made for the visitors. Walk-through gates, closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras and LCDs have been installed there. The visitors will enter the darbar after checking through walk-through gates.