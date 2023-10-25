What's the latest weather forecast for Karachi?

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PDM) predicted dry weather in Karachi during the next 24 hours.

The Met Office said high-pressure areas lie over north of Arabian Sea, and a shallow westerly trough is present over upper parts of the country.

Karachi Rain Update

Amid the sunny weather, there are no chances of showers in the provincial capital on Wednesday.

Karachi Temperature Today

At noon, the temperature reached around 36°C. Humidity was recorded at around 29 percent in the metropolis. Winds blew at 11km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 5 which is moderate, with visibility around 6km.

Karachi Air Quality

The provincial capital’s air quality was recorded at over 124, which is unhealthy.

Health effects can be immediately felt by sensitive groups. Healthy individuals may experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation with prolonged exposure. Limit outdoor activity.

Weather in other parts of Pakistan

Light rain is expected at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.