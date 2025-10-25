Big Day for PIA as Pakistan national carrier returns to UK after 5 Years

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan, UK routes remained busiest with a lot of travel, but the national air carrier PIA was banned to operate, and finally the ban ended after five long years.

After years of silence and waiting, the first flight is set to leave for Manchester. PIA will operate non-stop flights between Manchester and major cities in Pakistan using its state-of-the-art Boeing 777-ER aircraft. There will be two weekly flights on Tuesday and Saturday in the first phase.

This long-awaited reconnection marks an important milestone for PIA’s international operations, catering to the large Pakistani community in northern England and travelers seeking seamless links to Pakistan.

PIA has lately taken off for UK after years of suspension. To celebrate the moment, Islamabad International Airport was abuzz with excitement. Preparations were completed down to the last detail, including the installation of a massive portrait of a Manchester landmark.

A special ceremony, attended by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, added grandeur to the event as PIA re-entered the British skies with renewed pride.

PIA’s operations to the UK had been suspended in July 2020 following then-Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan’s controversial remarks about pilot license authenticity — a crisis that triggered an international ban and dealt a major blow to the airline’s reputation.

Ahead of the relaunch, PIA chief personally oversaw final preparations for the UK operations including a thorough technical inspection of a Boeing 777 aircraft at Karachi’s Asfahani Hangar.

Britain remains third-largest trading partner of South Asian nation, with bilateral trade worth £4.7 billion annually. With direct flights now restored, experts predict a significant boost in family reunions, tourism, and business ventures, further strengthening the deep-rooted bond between the two nations.