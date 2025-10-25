US publication hails Pakistan’s as Rising Global Diplomatic Player

WASHINGTON – Pakistan’s recent diplomatic and military achievements earned global recognition, and now US magazine Foreign Policy termed Islamabad’s diplomatic measures.

The report highlights that over the past six months, Pakistan made significant strides on international stage, restoring ties with US, strengthening relations with Beijing, and signing key agreements with Turkiye, Malaysia, Iran, and Saudi Arabia. The strategic defense pact with Saudi Arabia, in particular, has been described as a game-changer in regional diplomacy.

Foreign Policy also praised Pakistan’s counterterrorism efforts, noting the capture of a Daesh-Khorasan terrorist responsible for the Kabul airport attack. General Michael Kurilla, head of US CENTCOM, termed Pakistan’s cooperation “extraordinary and effective.”

The magazine noted that restoration of US-Pakistan relations introduced new dynamics in Washington-New Delhi ties, with India reportedly concerned about the shift after decades of diplomatic efforts. Tensions between Trump and Modi during a bitter phone call opened new avenues for Pakistan, including potential mediation on the Kashmir issue.

High-level engagements, such as Field Marshal Asim Munir’s key meeting with Trump in June and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s subsequent meetings and the Gaza Peace Conference, were highlighted as examples of Pakistan’s growing global influence.

In a significant economic breakthrough, Pakistan secured a major trade package from the United States, with a US company pledging $500 million in investment, reflecting the impact of its proactive diplomacy.

Foreign Policy concluded that Pakistan, while being a non-NATO ally, has managed to maintain strong relations with the US, China, and Saudi Arabia simultaneously. Its balanced foreign policy and effective diplomacy have firmly established Pakistan as a key player on the global stage.