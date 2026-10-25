Five die in collision involving bus, car and coaster on Motorway

FAISALABAD – Five people were killed and one person was critically injured in an accident involving a passenger bus, a car and a coaster on the M-4 Motorway.

According to National Highways and Motorway Police spokesperson Syed Imran Ahmad, motorway police officers reached the scene immediately after receiving news of the accident. Reports have been received of five people killed and one seriously injured.

The spokesperson added that the DIG Motorway and the sector commander have also left for the site of the accident.