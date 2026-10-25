Two soldiers martyred, six terrorists killed in DI Khan operation

RAWALPINDI – Security forces killed six terrorists belonging to the “Fitna al-Khawarij,” which the military describes as an Indian proxy, in an intelligence-based operation in the Zarkani area of Dera Ismail Khan. Two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred in an intense exchange of fire.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation was carried out on October 24, 2026, after reports of the presence of terrorists in the area. Security forces responded effectively and killed six militants, whom the ISPR described as Indian-sponsored.

The ISPR said Naik Ghulam Murtaza and Sepoy Tasir Ahmad embraced martyrdom while fighting bravely. Naik Ghulam Murtaza, 36, belonged to Gujrat district, while 30-year-old Sepoy Tasir Ahmad was from Talagang district.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the slain militants, who, according to the military’s media wing, had been involved in numerous terrorist attacks on security forces and law enforcement agencies and in the killing of innocent civilians.

The ISPR said a clearance operation is under way to eliminate any other militants present in the area.

It added that, under the National Action Plan approved by the Federal Apex Committee and in line with the “Azm-e-Istehkam” vision, counter-terrorism operations by security forces and law enforcement agencies will continue at full pace to completely rid the country of externally backed terrorism.

The ISPR also said the sacrifices of brave soldiers in defence of the homeland further strengthen the resolve to eliminate terrorism from the country.