Punjab information minister to file defamation case against Mubashir Luqman, Naeem Hanif

LAHORE – Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari decided to file a defamation case against anchors Mubashir Luqman and Naeem Hanif. She said that action under Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) would also be requested.

Bokhari condemned attempts to malign her personal character, calling such actions intolerable and the worst form of journalistic dishonesty. She lamented those hiding under “sacred cloak of journalism” for spreading falsehoods and called on journalistic organizations to boycott such individuals.

Bokhari emphasized that such behavior not only damages the credibility of journalism but also harms professional journalists.

PECA act was originally enacted in Pakistan a decade back to address cybercrimes such as online harassment and data breaches. However, amendments introduced in early 2025 raised serious concerns among journalists and media organizations.

The changes criminalise spread of “fake news” online, impose severe fines and imprisonment, and give the government expanded powers to regulate and block content. Pakistani journalists fear these vague provisions could be used to suppress dissent, target critical reporting, and encourage self-censorship.