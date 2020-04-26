PR Lahore division to pay May salaries before Eid
08:55 PM | 26 Apr, 2020
PR Lahore division to pay May salaries before Eid
LAHORE - The Pakistan Railways Lahore division has decided to pay salaries for the month of May to its employees before Eid-ul-Fitr.

According to a schedule formed on the direction of Divisional Superintendent Amir Nisar Ch, Railways employees will be paid their salaries on May 20 before instead of June 1st.

The DS informed that this decision had been taken to facilitate more than 4,000 employees of the grade one to four.

