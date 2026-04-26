PSL 11: Hyderabad Kingsmen set 245-run target for Rawalpindiz

KARACHI – Hyderabad Kingsmen have set a target of 245 runs for Rawalpindiz in the 39th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11.

At the National Bank Stadium, Rawalpindiz won the toss and opted to field first.

Batting first, Hyderabad Kingsmen scored 244 runs for 6 wickets in their 20 overs.

Glenn Maxwell played a powerful innings, smashing 70 runs off 37 balls. Usman Khan added 54 runs, while Kusal Perera contributed a solid 50 runs to the total.

Meanwhile, the playoff race in PSL remains intense. Three teams have already secured their spots, while the final place is being contested between Lahore Qalandars and Hyderabad Kingsmen.

Lahore Qalandars currently hold the fourth position with 10 points, while Hyderabad Kingsmen have 8 points from 9 matches.

Hyderabad Kingsmen can qualify for the playoffs if they restrict Rawalpindiz to a narrow margin—specifically, if they defend the target by a large enough run difference. Otherwise, Lahore Qalandars will secure the final playoff spot.