Punjab makes pet dog registration mandatory, issues formal form

LAHORE – The Punjab government has made it compulsory for citizens in both urban and rural areas to register their pet dogs and has issued an official registration form for this purpose.

According to official instructions, individuals keeping dogs at homes, farmhouses, or in residential areas must provide complete details of their pets. The registration form requires information such as the owner’s name, breed of the dog, and other essential details.

Sources further state that vaccination of pet dogs has also been made mandatory, and citizens will need to contact livestock departments to complete the process. In addition, the government has imposed a ban on letting dogs roam freely in public places, directing owners to keep them properly restrained.

The authorities have warned that strict legal action will be taken against those who violate these regulations. The measures have been introduced to ensure the safety of citizens, especially children.