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US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Other Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today- April 25, 2026

By News Desk
9:14 am | Apr 26, 2026

Foreign exchange rates showed mixed but largely stable trends, with major currencies maintaining their positions in the local market on April 26. 2026.

US Dollar remained steady, trading at Rs279.2 for buying and Rs279.85 for selling. The Euro and UK Pound Sterling also held firm, with the Euro at Rs325.94/331.41 and the Pound at Rs375.87/381.25, reflecting continued strength against the rupee.

Among Gulf currencies, the UAE Dirham was recorded at Rs75.9 for buying and Rs76.95 for selling, while the Saudi Riyal stood at Rs74.4/75.35. The Qatari Riyal and Omani Riyal were seen at Rs71.3/72.75 and Rs721.3/732.45 respectively, showing stable demand due to remittance flows.

Overall, the currency market remained relatively calm, with only minor fluctuations observed across major and regional currencies.

Major Currencies

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.2 279.85
Euro EUR 325.94 331.41
UK Pound Sterling GBP 375.87 381.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.95
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.4 75.35
Qatari Riyal QAR 71.3 72.75
Omani Riyal OMR 721.3 732.45
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
Australian Dollar AUD 197.03 201.7
Bahrain Dinar BHD 726.75 736.85
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.16 206.75
China Yuan CNY 39.25 39.75
Danish Krone DKK 43.25 43.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.05 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 2.15 2.35
Japanese Yen JPY 1.73 1.83
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 877.45 889.42
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.25 66.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 161.6 165.25
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.6 27.9
Singapore Dollar SGD 216.53 222.75
Swedish Korona SEK 30.25 30.55
Swiss Franc CHF 352.16 358.25
Thai Baht THB 8.35 8.55
   
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News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

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