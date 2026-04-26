US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Other Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today- April 25, 2026

Foreign exchange rates showed mixed but largely stable trends, with major currencies maintaining their positions in the local market on April 26. 2026.

US Dollar remained steady, trading at Rs279.2 for buying and Rs279.85 for selling. The Euro and UK Pound Sterling also held firm, with the Euro at Rs325.94/331.41 and the Pound at Rs375.87/381.25, reflecting continued strength against the rupee.

Among Gulf currencies, the UAE Dirham was recorded at Rs75.9 for buying and Rs76.95 for selling, while the Saudi Riyal stood at Rs74.4/75.35. The Qatari Riyal and Omani Riyal were seen at Rs71.3/72.75 and Rs721.3/732.45 respectively, showing stable demand due to remittance flows.

Overall, the currency market remained relatively calm, with only minor fluctuations observed across major and regional currencies.