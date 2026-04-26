Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 26 April 2026

KARACHI –Per Tola Gold Rates remained at Rs493,162 as bullion gained some strength over the weekend after multiple dips earlier this week.

Per Tola gold jumped by Rs2,300 in a single day, reaching Rs493,162 in the local market while price of 10 grams of gold also climbed, rising by Rs1,971 to settle at Rs422,806.

Gold Rates Today

Metal Price Gold (per tola) Rs493,162 Gold (10g) Rs422,806 Silver (per tola) Rs8,049

Silver prices also joined the upward trend, registering a notable increase of Rs92 to reach Rs8,049 per tola, adding to the broader surge in precious metals.

22Karat Gold Price

Category 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola 452,925 432,337 370,575 Per 1 Gram 38,831 37,066 31,771 Per 10 Grams 388,318 370,667 317,715 Per Ounce 1,100,607 1,050,580 900,497

22-karat gold stood at Rs452,925 per tola, while 21-karat and 18-karat were priced at Rs432,337.5 and Rs370,575 respectively. On a per gram basis, 22K gold was valued at Rs38,831.83, 21K at Rs37,066.75, and 18K at Rs31,771.5. For 10 grams, the prices reached Rs388,318.33 (22K), Rs370,667.5 (21K), and Rs317,715 (18K). Meanwhile, per ounce rates soared to Rs1,100,607.75 for 22K, Rs1,050,580.13 for 21K, and Rs900,497.25 for 18K gold.

Gold Rates in Pakistan this Week

Dates 24K Gold 23-April Rs493,762 22-April Rs498,962 21-April Rs500,162 20-April Rs501,162 18-April Rs506,062 17-April Rs501,562 16-April Rs504,862

A look at recent trends reveals a rollercoaster pattern in the bullion market. On April 23, 2026, gold was priced at Rs493,762 per tola and silver at Rs8,099. Just a day earlier, gold stood higher at Rs498,962, with silver at Rs8,324. On April 21, gold crossed the Rs500,000 mark at Rs500,162, while silver reached Rs8,358.

The upward momentum continued on April 20, with gold at Rs501,162 and silver at Rs8,417. Prices peaked on April 18, when gold soared to Rs506,062 and silver to Rs8,562. Earlier sessions showed similar fluctuations, with gold at Rs501,562 and silver at Rs8,444 on April 17, and Rs504,862 and Rs8,514 respectively on April 16.