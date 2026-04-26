Kp Announces Hybrid Wheat Procurement Policy For 2026

PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced its Hybrid Wheat Procurement Policy 2026, introducing major changes to the province’s wheat purchasing system.

According to official documents, the government has included the private sector in wheat procurement for the first time. The province will maintain a strategic wheat reserve of 530,000 metric tons under the new policy.

The document states that two-thirds of the wheat will be purchased by the government, while one-third will be procured by private aggregators. A temporary support price of Rs3,500 per 40 kilograms has been set for wheat procurement.

The government is expected to spend Rs32 billion on its share of wheat purchases, while Rs16 billion will be allocated for procurement through the private sector.

Under the policy, private aggregators will receive up to 70 percent markup support, and their selection will be made through a transparent tendering process.

The government document further notes that all payments will be made through banking channels, while a digital monitoring system will be used to oversee wheat stocks.