Inclusive political settlement only way forward for peace in Afghanistan: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has emphasised the importance of Pakistan-Afghanistan bilateral relations, which are based on commonalities of faith and culture, shared history and fraternal bonds between the two peoples.

During a telephonic conversation with Chairman Afghan High Council for National Reconciliation Dr Abdullah Abdullah, the premier reiterated Pakistan's commitment to further deepen brotherly ties and enhance cooperation in all fields.

"There is no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan and a negotiated political settlement is the only way forward," the PM was quoted as saying in a statement.

Highlighting Pakistan's positive contribution to the Afghan peace process, the Prime Minister stressed that the Afghan leaders must seize this historic opportunity to achieve an inclusive political settlement contributing to durable peace, security and prosperity in Afghanistan.

He said Pakistan looks forward to the commencement of Intra-Afghan Negotiations at the earliest.

PM Imran also invited Dr Abdullah Abdullah to visit Pakistan at the earliest to share perspective on advancing the Afghan peace process and forging closer ties between the two countries.