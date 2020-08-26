PMDC announces admission policy for MBBS, BDS session 2020-21

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), the apex regulator of medical and dental education in the country, has approved MBBS and BDS admission policy for the session 2020-21.

In its council meeting yesterday, the PMDC has allowed all admitting universities to conduct MDCAT or entry test for the session 2020-21 from September 19 to October 25 across the country including AJK while adhering to COVID-19 related SOPs.

Approximately, 250,000 students will appear in the MDCAT or entry test through which around 18,000 students will be enrolled in the medical and dental colleges across the country.

As per statement issued by the PMDC, the weightage for the admissions will be as entry test 50%, HSSC/FSc 40% and SSC 10%.

It has also been decided that minimum 65% score in FSc (Pre medical) or equivalent will be required to become eligible for the MDCAT or entry test and only those students will be eligible for admission who obtain at least 33% score in the MDCAT or entry test.

Registrar PMDC Brig. (r) Dr. Hafizuddin Ahmed Siddiqui said that the council has revised the admission policy to facilitate the students and their parents keeping in line with merit.

He said that total number of multiple choice questions for medical and dental colleges' admission test in all provinces and Federal area will be 200 with four options. He added that breakup of these 200 MCQs will be as Biology 80, Chemistry 60, Physics 40 and English 20.

He said that the time duration to attempt the whole paper will be two hours and 30 minutes. He added that the council has directed all admitting universities to complete all admissions well in time while regulations related to admission policy have been uploaded on PMDC website.