Ushna Shah, husband Hamza Amin welcome first child

KARACHI – Pakistani actress Ushna Shah has announced the birth of her first child, a baby boy.

The actress shared the news on social media on Tuesday evening, revealing that she has become a mother to a son.

Ushna also posted a few pictures of her newborn on her Instagram account. However, the baby’s face was not shown in the photographs, and the actress has not yet disclosed her son’s name.

“Our little lion cub is finally here. He’s a Leo. Cute would be an understatement. His daily schedule is eat, sleep, poop, repeat. Already rules our whole world,” she captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ushna Shah-Amin (@ushnashah)

Fans and fellow members of the entertainment industry congratulated Ushna Shah and her husband on the arrival of their first child and expressed their good wishes for the family.

Ushna Shah is known for her work in the Pakistani television drama industry, where she gained recognition for her acting performances.

She married Hamza Amin in 2023.