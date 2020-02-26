Trump's offer of mediation on Kashmir negation of India's narrative, says FM Qureshi
Web Desk
01:18 PM | 26 Feb, 2020
Trump's offer of mediation on Kashmir negation of India's narrative, says FM Qureshi
Share

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that US President Donald Trump's offer of mediation on Kashmir in the perspective of the critical situation prevailing in the Indian occupied valley is a negation of New Delhi's narrative.

In a statement today (Wednesday), the minister said that the US President has discussed Kashmir issue with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as promised with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Foreign Minister said the US President categorically stated in presence of a big public gathering that Imran Khan is his friend and Pakistan has defeated terrorism pursuing the best strategy.

He said the Indian media tried to use President Trump's press conference for its own objectives but the US President appreciated Pakistan's efforts against terrorism.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan has been stating for a long time that Muslims have been facing insecurity in India, the Radio Pakistan reported.

While urging the world to take notice of this situation, the minister said that more than ten people have been killed in riots in New Delhi during the last two days. He said buildings, petrol pumps and business centers have been set alight.

More From This Category
FM Qureshi to represent Pakistan at signing ...
12:03 AM | 27 Feb, 2020
Slight earthquake shakes Kashmir, India border ...
11:52 PM | 26 Feb, 2020
PM Imran Khan to visit Qatar on Thursday
10:21 PM | 26 Feb, 2020
Pakistan confirms two cases of novel Coronavirus
10:04 PM | 26 Feb, 2020
'Invincible Resolve': Pakistan launches ...
05:38 PM | 26 Feb, 2020
Nazi-inspired RSS ideology taking over India, may ...
03:33 PM | 26 Feb, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Face masks are Paris fashion week must-haves
01:34 PM | 26 Feb, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr