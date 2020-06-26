COAS Bajwa hails Japan for help in coronvirus fight

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday appreciated Japan’s contribution to Pakistan against coronavirus pandemic.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Kuninori Matsuda, Ambassador of Japan called on COAS.

Matters of mutual interest, regional security & measures to enhance bilateral coop discussed. Visiting dignitary praised Pakistan role for peace and stability in region.

On Thursday, Shukrullah Atif Mashal, Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and overall regional security situation were discussed.