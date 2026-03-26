CPEC 2.0 gets renewed focus on Key Infrastructure, Industrial Projects in Pakistan-China Talks

ISLAMABAD – Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to chart future of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and bolster bilateral cooperation.

Prime Minister Shehbaz lauded Beijing’s unwavering economic support and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to “CPEC 2.0,” highlighting renewed focus on agriculture, industrial collaboration, and key infrastructure projects that could transform Pakistan’s economic landscape. The discussions included Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Special Assistant to the PM Syed Tariq Fatemi, and the Foreign Secretary.

Acknowledging the strength of Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership, the premier called for continued close coordination at all levels. He also congratulated the Chinese leadership on the successful conclusion of the “Two Sessions” and expressed heartfelt thanks to President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang, and Foreign Minister Wang Yi for their warm Pakistan Day greetings.

Ambassador Jiang also praised Pakistan’s economic resilience and ongoing reforms, reaffirming China’s continued support in trade and investment. Both sides expressed optimism about ongoing exchanges and eagerly anticipated high-level engagements marking the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

PM also underscored Pakistan’s constructive role in promoting regional de-escalation and stability, while addressing broader regional developments, signaling Pakistan’s growing diplomatic influence in South Asia.