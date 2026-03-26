FIA starts fresh probe against Dr. Fazeela Abbasi in Multi-Billion Money Laundering Scandal

KARACHI – Dr. Fazeela Abbasi, sister of Pakistani actor Hamza Ali Abbasi, is facing fresh probe from federal investigators as Islamabad’s sessions court canceled her interim bail, ordering authorities to launch a full-scale investigation into her alleged financial dealings.

According to FIR, Rs2.5 billion was reportedly deposited across 22 bank accounts under Dr. Abbasi’s name. Disturbingly, these funds were later transferred to Dubai and the United States, leaving investigators scrambling to trace their origin.

This is not the first time her name has surfaced in legal controversies. Earlier, the Islamabad High Court had closed one case against her, but the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) successfully appealed, leading to the reopening of a second case — reigniting the storm around the Abbasi family.

Sources reveal that the FIA has yet to determine the source of these massive funds, and the investigation continues amid intense scrutiny. The scandal has thrust the family into the spotlight, raising urgent questions about hidden wealth, accountability, and the shadowy international money trails.

With the investigation still unfolding, the coming weeks are expected to deliver explosive revelations that could shake Pakistan’s elite circles and dominate headlines.