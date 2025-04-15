‘Beauty Salon funds were Loan, Not Fraud Money’: Nadia Hussain tells FIA

KARACHI – Pakistani host and actor Nadia Hussain distanced herself from fraudulent activities involving her husband, saying she did not know anything about the source of the money.

The Sitamgar star admitted to receiving financial support from her husband, Atif Khan, during a two-hour interrogation by the Federal Investigators in bank fraud case.

My husband transferred funds into my account to establish and expand salon operations and spa business, she said, addig that she was unaware of source of the funds and had no involvement in any illegal activity.

She said “I never asked where the money came from. I was never part of any fraud.” FIA also included Nadia’s statements in the case record. She was questioned regarding financial transactions between her and her husband’s accounts.

Atif Khan remains in FIA custody for allegedly defrauding a company of Rs540 million, Investigators claim that Nadia was a significant beneficiary in the case.

Reports suggest that Rs26.4 million was transferred from Atif Khan’s personal accounts to the accounts of Nadia’s salon business in 19 separate transactions since 2019. Authorities allege these funds were proceeds of larger Rs1.2 billion fraud in which Atif Khan is accused of covering business losses through misuse of company and bank funds.