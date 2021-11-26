Punjab governor meets members of Scottish Parliament

LAHORE – Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Friday held meetings with various members of the Scottish Parliament and Glasgow’s first minister during his visit to the United Kingdom.

He met with Scottish Parliament's speaker Alison Johnstone, Glasgow's first minister Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland's Cabinet Secretary for health Hamza Yousaf , Pam Gosal, the first Sikh female member of the Scottish Parliament, and other members of the Scottish Parliament.

Governor Punjab was warmly welcomed to the Parliament gallery by the speaker and other members of Scottish parliament.

Alison Johnstone, during the meeting with Sarwar, discussed the current situation in Afghanistan, Pak-Glasgow relations, war on terror and other issues.

Nicola Sturgeon assured full cooperation in various fields in Punjab including health and education. They also discussed Afghanistan situations in the meeting. Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar invited Nicola Sturgeon to visit Pakistan as well.

In meeting with Sarah Boyack, Sarwar briefed her on the steps taken to restore peace in Afghanistan and in other areas. Boyack praised Pakistan's efforts for peace in Afghanistan.

During the visit to Glasgow, Governor Sarwar also met Pam Gosal, the first Sikh female member of Scottish Parliament. Pam Goshal termed the facilities provided to the Sikh community in Pakistan and especially the Kartarpur corridor project as a sign of great love for the minorities in Pakistan.

She said that the Sikh community has always considered Pakistan as its second home and Sikh pilgrims visiting Pakistan always return happy.

Talking about the meetings, Sarwar called them successful. “I am happy that everyone appreciates Pakistan's role in bringing peace to Afghanistan and eradicating terrorism,” he said.

The governor said that he has urged the Scottish officials to extend help to Afghanistan in order to avoid humanitarian crisis there.

The lack of basic services in Afghanistan, including health care, is a matter of concern for all. Pakistan has been playing its role for peace and stability in Afghanistan from day one and will continue to do so in the future but the world also has to adopt a conscious policy towards Afghanistan, he said.