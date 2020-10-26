Pakistani man booked for offering Rolex and Mercedes to Dubai cop as bribe
Web Desk
08:17 AM | 26 Oct, 2020
Pakistani man booked for offering Rolex and Mercedes to Dubai cop as bribe
Share

DUBAI – A Pakistani man was jailed for two years on Sunday for offering a luxury car and his Rolex watch to a police officer in Dubai, Gulf News reported.

The Dubai Court of First Instance on Sunday ordered that the 40-year-old Pakistani defendant be deported after serving his jail term also court fined him Dh140,000. As per the officials, the man was arrested in June 2020 and was taken to a detention center at Bur Dubai Police station. He offered the policeman Dh50,000, a Mercedes, Rolex watch, and Dh20,000 monthly salary if he helped him to escape prison.

The policeman said He asked me to let him contact a person and help him to escape the prison for a bribe. He offered Dh50,000, a Rolex, Mercedes, and a monthly salary to help him whenever he was arrested in the future. He asked me to make a phone call to a person to bring advance money for the bribe and that he will give me the rest after he escapes prison, he added.

The defendant made a phone call for his friend and asked him to bring Dh15,000 to Bur Dubai Police station. After an hour, two Pakistani men arrived to the station, police arrested both. One of the two countrymen testified that the defendant was a relative and that he called him, asking to bring the money to the police station. The third defendant claimed that he doesn’t know anything about the bribe and that he was told by the second defendant to come with him to the police station.

The other two were later released after being cleared of their charges at the courtroom.

More From This Category
SIBF 2020 opens public registrations to visit ...
08:49 PM | 25 Oct, 2020
Israeli settlers chase Palestinian teen and beat ...
07:47 PM | 25 Oct, 2020
PM Imran slams France's Macron for deliberately ...
02:46 PM | 25 Oct, 2020
'Macron needs a mental health checkup,' says ...
09:28 AM | 25 Oct, 2020
The Latest: India's cases pass 7.8M, 3 states ...
06:23 PM | 24 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Undefeated UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov announces retirement after latest victory
10:31 AM | 25 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr