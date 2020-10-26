Lahore cop arrested for 'raping female dancer at gunpoint'
Web Desk
11:24 AM | 26 Oct, 2020
Lahore cop arrested for 'raping female dancer at gunpoint'
LAHORE – A policeman has been arrested for allegedly raping a female dancer in a hotel in Lahore, Geo News reported. The case has been registered at Garden town Police Station. The dancer has alleged that a constable named Kabir hired her for a dance function and took her to the hotel where he raped her at gunpoint.

The Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab has taken notice of the incident and directed the CCPO Lahore to submit a report in this regard.

IGP also ordered departmental and legal action.

It is pertinent to mention the victim had lodged a similar case against a man named Adil at Changamanga Police Station a year ago.

