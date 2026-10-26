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Gold Price rebounds to Rs423,436 Per Tola in Pakistan after Massive October Dip

By News Desk
2:05 pm | Oct 26, 2026
Gold Hits Rs349,300 Per Tola as Global Rates Rebound
KARACHI – After steep losses last week, gold prices reversed direction on first day of October’s last week amid tweaks in international bullion rates.

According to the latest figures released by the Sarafa market, the price of one tola of 24-karat gold rose to Rs423,436, with an increase of Rs1,400. The price of 10 grams of gold also recorded a significant jump, increasing by Rs1,201 to Rs363,028.

Latest Gold and Silver Prices

Category New Rate Change
Gold (24K) per tola Rs423,436 +Rs1,400
Gold (24K) per 10 grams Rs363,028 +Rs1,201
Silver per tola Rs5,878 +Rs20
International gold per ounce $4,009 +$14

The latest recovery comes after gold suffered a decline of Rs2,500 per tola on Saturday, October 24, when the precious metal dropped to Rs422,036. Despite Monday’s rebound, gold remains Rs1,100 per tola below its level before Saturday’s decline, indicating that the market has yet to recover all its recent losses.

The upward movement in Pakistan coincided with gains in the international precious metals market. Global gold prices increased by $14 per ounce, reaching $4,009 compared with the previous level of $3,995.

Gold Rates in Lahore

In Lahore, local bullion dealers reported separate quotations for different categories of gold. The two quoted rates for piece gold stood at Rs418,500 and Rs417,800, while Pathoor gold was quoted at Rs413,500 and Rs411,500.

The reported local gold rate in Karachi stood at Rs419,000, while the corresponding quotation in Peshawar reached Rs432,500.

City Reported Gold Rate
Lahore (Piece Gold) Rs418,500 / Rs417,800
Lahore (Pathoor Gold) Rs413,500 / Rs411,500
Karachi Rs419,000
Peshawar Rs432,500

Monday’s increase has brought some relief to bullion traders following the previous session’s decline, but the latest figures indicate that prices remain below their pre-weekend level. The domestic gold market continues to reflect changes in international bullion prices, while movements in the rupee-dollar exchange rate and local trading conditions can also influence rates.

For jewellery buyers, investors and traders, the latest rebound highlights how quickly precious metal prices can change from one trading session to the next.

Gold Price Today in Pakistan: Latest Per Tola, 10 Gram Rates – 26 October 2026

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News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

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