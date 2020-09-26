2 policemen booked for misbehaving with citizen in front of Lahore's Foreign Office

LAHORE - A case has been registered against two police officials for allegedly touring and misbehaving with a citizen in front of the Foreign Office in the provincial capital.

The man, who identified as Dr Nauman, had come to Foreign Office for verification of the documents with his mother where a scuffle broke out with on-duty policemen.

ابتدائی انکوائری رپورٹ میں ہیڈ کانسٹیبل گلفام اور کانسٹیبل اسلام قصور وار پائے گئے ہیں جس پر ان کے خلاف مقدمہ درج کر کے گرفتاری کے احکامات جاری کر دیئے گئے ہیں. https://t.co/P68eZx98kb — Punjab Police Official (@OfficialDPRPP) September 25, 2020

A bystander filmed the incident which went viral on social media. On this, Lahore CCPO Umer Sheikh immediately took notice of the case and has suspended both officers. He has ordered an immediate inquiry against them and a case has been registered.

The video shows the officers holding Dr Nauman, by his collar and pushing him. Another policeman confiscated the phone of one of the citizen's who was filming the incident.

An initial inquiry report revealed Head Constable Gulfam and Constable Islam as the perpetrators. Gulfam has been arrested. Islam, on the other hand, is still at large.

The police are conducting raids to arrest him as soon as possible.