Car, truck collision leaves five dead in Qila Saifullah

09:26 AM | 26 Sep, 2020
Car, truck collision leaves five dead in Qila Saifullah
Share

QILA SAIFULLAH - At least five persons lost their lives in a horrific car, truck collision near Qila Saifullah district in Blochistan.

According to media details, the incident occurred late Friday night when the ill-fated car collided with the truck. 

The car was on its way to Islamabad from Quetta.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to a nearby hospital.

More From This Category
Pakistan reports 7 new deaths, 566 fresh cases of ...
03:32 PM | 26 Sep, 2020
Pakistan asks UN to help fix responsibility of 11 ...
02:47 PM | 26 Sep, 2020
Jammu & Kashmir is not a part of India; it never ...
02:03 PM | 26 Sep, 2020
India involved in money-laundering, facilitating ...
01:19 PM | 26 Sep, 2020
Price hike in 94 medicines challenged in LHC
01:03 PM | 26 Sep, 2020
PM Imran's UNGA speech made every Pakistani ...
11:33 AM | 26 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sajal Aly and Janhvi Kapoor send each other love on Instagram
03:11 PM | 26 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr