Car, truck collision leaves five dead in Qila Saifullah
09:26 AM | 26 Sep, 2020
QILA SAIFULLAH - At least five persons lost their lives in a horrific car, truck collision near Qila Saifullah district in Blochistan.
According to media details, the incident occurred late Friday night when the ill-fated car collided with the truck.
The car was on its way to Islamabad from Quetta.
Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to a nearby hospital.
