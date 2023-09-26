Islamabad weather update today

The Met Office predicted hot and dry weather in parts of the country including the federal capital during the next 24 hours.

Islamabad Rain Update

Amid the sunny weather, there are no chances of rain in Islamabad in the next 24 hours.

Islamabad Temperature Today

At noon, the mercury reaches around 35°C. Winds blew at 10km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 6 which is high, with visibility around 10km.

Islamabad Air Quality

The federal capital’s air quality was recorded at 37, which is fair.

The air quality is generally acceptable for most individuals. However, sensitive groups may experience minor to moderate symptoms from long-term exposure.

Synoptic Situation

A shallow westerly wave is still prevailing over northern parts of the country and likely to move eastwards during next 24 hours.

Dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected south Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during evening/night.