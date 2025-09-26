Pakistan Stock Exchange surpasses 161,000 mark for First Time amid buying frenzy

KARACHI – Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) soared to an all-time high as the benchmark KSE-100 Index crossed the 161,112 barrier for the first time in history. The market skyrocketed by nearly 1,900 points within minutes of opening, setting traders and investors abuzz.

Before 11am, the index stormed to 161,112.80, marking a jump of almost 2,000 points or 1.2%. Just 20 minutes later, at 10:34am, it stood at 161,112.04, still holding an impressive gain of 1,831.95 points or 1.15%. The day’s trading saw a dramatic high of 161,343.79 and a low of 159,901.55, while turnover surged past 153.9 million shares.

KSE-100 Value Index Level 161,112.04 Change (Points) +1,831.95 Change (%) +1.15% Date & Time Sep 26, 2025 – 10-11AM High 161,343.79 Low 159,901.55 Volume 153,904,787

Buying frenzy swept through key sectors, with cement, commercial banks, oil and gas explorers, oil marketing firms, power companies, and refineries leading the charge. Market giants, including ARL, HUBCO, MARI, OGDC, PPL, POL, SNGPL, and PSO all traded in the green, fueling the rally that analysts say could redefine investor confidence.

Meanwhile, in Washington, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif,and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir met US President Donald Trump at the White House in a high-stakes engagement.

The talks centered on regional stability and the Middle East crisis. Shehbaz praised Trump’s push for an immediate halt to the war in Gaza and lauded his initiative to convene Muslim leaders in New York earlier this week for in-depth dialogue on restoring peace in Gaza and the West Bank.