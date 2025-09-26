PM Shehbaz addresses UNGA with focus on Terrorism, Climate Change, and Disinformation

NEW YORK – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is currently addressing the United Nations General Assembly, representing Pakistan on the international stage.

PM started his address by pointing out that the world today is more complex than ever, highlighting rising conflicts, blatant violations of international law, increasing humanitarian crises, persistent terrorism, the spread of misinformation, and the existential threat of climate change, challenges that are particularly acute for countries like Pakistan.

He stressed that multilateral cooperation is now essential rather than optional. Shehbaz outlined that Pakistan’s foreign policy is founded on peace, respect, and collaboration. He emphasized the country’s commitment to resolving disputes through dialogue and diplomatic means.

Recalling his remarks at the UN last year, he reminded the assembly that he had warned Pakistan would respond firmly to any external aggression. He noted that in May, Pakistan successfully countered unprovoked attacks from the eastern border, sending the aggressors back in defeat.

Leading Pakistan’s delegation at the UN, the Prime Minister’s visit underscores the country’s commitment to voicing its concerns on key regional and global challenges.

This is developing story, More updates to follow…