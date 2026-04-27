Babar Azam shares heartwarming moment with Shaheen Shah Afridi’s son, video goes viral

A heartwarming moment between Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi’s son, Aalyar, after a Pakistan Super League match has gone viral on social media.

According to details, the two star cricketers were playing against each other in a PSL match, while Shaheen Afridi’s family was also present in the stadium to support him. His young son, Aalyar, was among those cheering for his father.

After the match, fans witnessed a delightful scene when Babar Azam was seen playing with little Aalyar. Mimicking his father, Aalyar tried bowling to Babar, who jokingly declared himself LBW out after facing the delivery.

The charming moment won the hearts of cricket fans, and the video quickly gained popularity on social media. Users flooded the post with affectionate comments, praising the friendly and family-oriented side of both cricketers.