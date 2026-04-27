Fc Camp Office Demolished As Islamabad Continues Anti Encroachment Drive

ISLAMABAD – Authorities have continued their anti-encroachment drive in federal capital, demolishing illegal structures including the Frontier Corps (FC) camp office located on the green belt near Mariott and Ayub Chowk.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, with the Capital Development Authority (CDA) chairman also present on site.

Minister Naqvi emphasized that the crackdown against illegal encroachments in Islamabad will continue without any pressure, and unlawful constructions are being removed irrespective of ownership.

He added that a zero-tolerance policy has been adopted against land grabbers, and no government or private entity will be allowed to occupy or build on public land illegally.

Regarding the demolished FC camp office, Naqvi assured that an alternative legal location will be provided.

The government’s priority remains to restore the city to its original state and completely eliminate encroachments.