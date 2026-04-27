Nishat Group to bring “iCAUR” to Pakistan

BEIJING – NexGen Auto, a prominent automotive distributor and subsidiary of the Nishat Group in Pakistan and Chery Group, a global leader in the automotive industry from China, are proud to announce another significant addition to their strategic partnership by introducing iCAUR-branded New Energy Vehicles (NEVs) in Pakistan.

As one of Pakistan’s leading business groups, Nishat Group operates across key sectors including textiles, cement, banking, insurance, power, and agriculture. With solid industry experience and refined operations, it plays an important role in driving the country’s economic growth. The group covers a full industrial chain spanning manufacturing, finance, and energy, with strong capabilities in resource integration and market expansion.

This partnership with iCAUR International marks a key step in Nishat Group’s expansion into the new energy sector. It brings in advanced technologies to support a more sustainable transformation of Pakistan’s automotive industry and strengthen its competitiveness in the local market.

With a commitment to redefining automotive standards, this partnership will bring cutting-edge NEVs equipped with state-of-the-art technology and eco-friendly powertrains. iCAUR focuses on creating new energy vehicles that combine classic design, smart technology, and sustainability. Built on its strengths in electrification and intelligent systems, iCAUR features an industry-leading i-AWD (intelligent All-Wheel Drive) system and the Golden REEV (Range-Extended Electric Vehicle), as well as global quality standards. It delivers a smooth experience for daily commuting, worry-free long-distance travel, and confident off-road performance.

The introduction of iCAUR NEVs is expected to contribute significantly to Pakistan’s transition towards a greener and more sustainable transportation future. Built on the brand philosophy of being “Born to Play,” iCAUR vehicles are designed to blend urban sophistication with rugged capability.

NexGen Auto is a newly established company in Pakistan’s automotive sector and a part of the Nishat Group. The company currently assembles the Jaecoo J7 PHEV and the Jaecoo J5 HEV in Pakistan, in collaboration with Chery Group. Dedicated to delivering premium vehicles and exceptional after-sales services, NexGen Auto is committed to innovation and aims to make a significant impact on the nation’s transition to electric mobility.