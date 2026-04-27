PM Shehbaz approves spectators’ entry for PSL 11 playoff matches

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved the entry of spectators into stadiums for the playoff matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 11).

Interior Minister and Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board Mohsin Naqvi shared the good news on social media platform X after meeting the Prime Minister.

He wrote that he had just met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and was pleased to announce that approval has been granted for public attendance at all three PSL playoff matches.

However, he added that a condition of austerity has been imposed regarding spectators’ attendance. Fans have been requested to use public transport or minimize fuel consumption while traveling to the stadiums.

The Interior Minister also extended best wishes to all four teams participating in the PSL playoffs, stating that the matches will now become even more exciting with the presence of fans in the stadiums.

Earlier, Mohsin Naqvi had visited the Prime Minister’s Office regarding the issue of allowing spectators for the playoff matches. He briefed the Prime Minister on security arrangements, after which the final decision was made.

It is worth mentioning that there had been continuous demand on social media for allowing spectators to attend the remaining PSL matches.