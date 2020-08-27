Money laundering case: Shehbaz Sharif appears before NAB court
Share
LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif has appeared before accountability court in money laundering case today (Thursday).
According to media details, the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly (NA) said on the occasion of his appearance that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is doing politics on ex-premier Nawaz Sharif’s health, adding that the federal authorities had allowed Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad.
He expressed hope that all the political parties will participate in All Parties Conference (APC).
According to the NAB investigation report, Chief Financial Officer of Sharif family Muhammad Usman laundered money for the Shehbaz family.
On June 1, Shehbaz Sharif had filed a bail plea in LHC to avoid arrest in assets beyond means and money laundering cases.
- Coronavirus forces Iranian organisers to show Resistance ...03:27 PM | 27 Aug, 2020
-
- Over 1100 jobs available for CPEC project launched by Shanghai ...02:03 PM | 27 Aug, 2020
-
- AC issued non-bailable arrest warrants of Salman Shehbaz01:23 PM | 27 Aug, 2020
-
-
- Katy Perry welcomes baby daughter with Orlando Bloom01:11 PM | 27 Aug, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020