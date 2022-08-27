Pakistan reports another polio case in North Waziristan

12:18 PM | 27 Aug, 2022
Pakistan reports another polio case in North Waziristan
Source: File Photo
PESHAWAR – Pakistan has reported the fifteenth polio case of this year as the health authorities detected one more case in the country’s North Waziristan tribal district.

This time, a 17-month-old boy has been diagnosed with the polio disease in Ghulam Khan area, reports said.  

According to preliminary investigations, the child developed symptoms on August 21. Health authorities said that the total number of cases in North Waziritan has reached 14.

Reports said that polio virus was found in environmental samples from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Islamabad.  

The southern districts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, namely North and South Waziristan, DI Khan, Bannu, Tank and Lakki Marwat, are at the highest risk of wild poliovirus, per reports.

Earlier, the South Asian nation has made tremendous success against polio over the past few years.

Polio is a highly infectious and debilitating disease that is usually spread through contaminated water or food. Invading the nervous system, the disease can cause total paralysis within hours.

The contagious virus thrived in the borderlands between Pakistan and Afghanistan where militants attacked and even killed anti-polio teams. 

